Hôtel Center Point Silom - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
note avec
1735 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 0
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 1
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 2
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 3
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 4
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 5
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 196 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Hôtel Center Point Silom de manière prioritaire, et Hôtel Center Point Silom percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe vue sur la ville 45
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Netflix
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Machine à laver
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 66
฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Netflix
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grande Suite 1 Chambre 90
฿59,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,798 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Suites familiales
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Netflix
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre de luxe avec vue sur le jardin et la rivière 45
฿48,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Netflix
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Machine à laver
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe avec vue sur le jardin et la rivière 66
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Netflix
  • Installations extérieures
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Machine à laver
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 chambre avec vue sur le jardin et la rivière 90
฿72,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Netflix
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Machine à laver
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Suite Premier 2 Chambres 183
฿99,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Netflix
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail

L'un de nos meilleurs choix pour Bangkok. Idéalement situé, le Centre Point Silom se trouve à 5 minutes à pied de la station de BTS Saphan Taksin. Bénéficiant d'une vue sur la rivière Chao Phraya, vous pourrez également profiter de la commodité d'un restaurant et d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite.

Le Silom Center Point se trouve à 5 minutes à pied des restaurants et lieux de divertissement locaux. Il se trouve à 10 minutes en voiture du centre commercial MBK et à 26 km de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi.

Les suites élégantes de l'hôtel présentent une décoration moderne et du parquet. Avec des intérieurs spacieux, ils comprennent également une cuisine entièrement équipée, un lave-linge , un four micro-ondes , un réfrigérateur et un netflix . Une baignoire , une salle d'eau et des articles de toilette séparés sont disponibles dans les salles de bains privatives.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Hébergement avec balcon privé dans toute l'unité
  • Real lime PCR for COVID-19
  • 24 hours nursing service and health monitoring
  • 3 meals a day
  • 4 bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in room per day (refill)
  • Free Wi-Fi internet, Cable TV & Netflix
  • One way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airport to hotel
  • Welcome snack and soft drink
But
4.2/5
Très bien
Basé sur 44 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
23
Très bien
12
Moyenne
9
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel Center Point Silom , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇩🇪Konrad Czapiewski

Révisé le 30/01/2022
Arrivé le 14/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Garden River View
Positifs     
  • Very Friendly Staff,
Négatifs
  • Breakfast only average

Clean room,Nice view,Good location,AQ Package (Transfer to Hotel,PCR Test,Food), was very well organized,

🇬🇧Paul goy

Révisé le 26/01/2022
Arrivé le 08/01/2022
4.1 Deluxe city view
Positifs     
  • Reception very polite
  • PCR Test very efficient
  • Good room
Négatifs
  • Food not too good

Checked in at around 8.00 am ,PCR test at 11.00 am ,result of PCR 8.00 pm ,free to leave when I was ready , called me a taxi ,very efficient and polite service ,

🇮🇪Heather Bardon

Révisé le 25/01/2022
Arrivé le 09/01/2022
4.4 Deluxe city view
Positifs     
  • Efficiency
Négatifs
  • None

I was very impressed with the whole package. The room was excellent, staff extremely helpful and pcr test carried out very efficiently. Overall I'd highly recommend this hotel.

🇮🇪Daniel Mullane

Révisé le 25/01/2022
Arrivé le 10/01/2022
4.8 1 Bedroom Garden River View
Positifs     
  • Most efficient
Négatifs
  • Excess packaging ,plastic cutlery etc as we could have used the cutlery plates etc supplied

Great location and taxi to Hua Hin was organized by the hotel. Bed was most comfortable after a long flight and great bathroom. Would definitely recommend this hotel for test and go

🇹🇭Samita Nadum

Révisé le 17/01/2022
Arrivé le 01/01/2022
4.9 Deluxe city view

Basic hotel, Nothing fancy and spectacular about this place. However the service is amazing, the check in process was perfect, the staff was nice and very helpful.

🇬🇧Diana Taylor

Révisé le 12/01/2022
Arrivé le 27/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe city view
Positifs     
  • Balcony,good tv channel incl sport and netflix
Négatifs
  • Front desk and restaurant lack of communication.

The Centre Pointe have their own nurse and the arrival PCR was done 3 hours after we checked in.It was not back until 10 am the next day.I had recovered from Omnicron December 17th in the UK and had brought my NHS Covid Recovered cert with me,complying with item 3 of the Thailand Pass requirements for entry. Although my pre departure test was negative,the arrival PCR was in conclusive.I had to stay another 3 extra days,along with my husband,in the room,Eventually on the morning of day 4 ,I was given a blood test.The results came at 8pm the same day, which proved it was the Old Covid,I had had in the UK.The staff have to follow the rules of Thailand,in what was a difficult,stressful situation.I can't really comment on the food,I didn't eat much due to the stress.There was a main meal,lovely fresh fruit,drink of,juice and usually a small cake.We had to ask for topups of Tea and coffee and remind the restaurant about our meals and to leave our food,outside the door.

🇬🇧Jesse

Révisé le 07/01/2022
Arrivé le 22/12/2021
5.0 1 Bedroom Garden River View
Positifs     
  • Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus.
  • Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.)
  • Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)
Négatifs
  • The only negative thing is that quarantine exists at all.

Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus. Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.) Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)

🇨🇦Brian Anthony Verbin

Révisé le 03/01/2022
Arrivé le 17/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe city view
Positifs     
  • From the beginning of our AQ at the hotel to the end was an excellent experience.
Négatifs
  • No negatives

From the airport to the end of our stay was absolutely excellent. The Hotel was nice, very clean, good,service, food,,AQ Testing everything was beyond our expectations. Thank you Centre Pointe Silom

🇹🇭Wandee Poolpol

Révisé le 31/12/2021
Arrivé le 15/12/2021
3.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Positifs     
  • Location
  • Room is comfortable and good size

Staffs are quite friendly and polite. Hotel conditions is slightly outdated. Good location in the city.

🇩🇪Martin

Révisé le 27/12/2021
Arrivé le 17/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Garden River View
Positifs     
  • Staff was very kind and helpful, nice view from the balcony over the river
Négatifs
  • Old hotel which needs refurbish urgently, furnitures partly cracking
  • Writing desk unclean with visable clotted dirt
  • Loud from the road and a mosk in front
  • Food at the lower level

For one night it is OK because of the nice sunset over the river but don't recommend it for a longer stay

🇸🇬Chan Peng Kwang

Révisé le 20/12/2021
Arrivé le 13/12/2021
4.5 1 Bedroom Grand Suite
Positifs     
  • Very professional
Négatifs
  • NA

Very friendly staff. The PCR test were professionally done. The test was only conducted 5 hours after we check in .The results were back after 14hours.Both times waiting for the test and test result were both quite long wait. Could be faster if done at the airport similar to Phuket.

🇸🇪Kristina Signemyr

Révisé le 12/12/2021
Arrivé le 26/11/2021
4.3 1 Bedroom Garden River View
Positifs     
  • Spacius room and grate balcony!

Happy we choose this hotel and room. Nice and serviceminded personel. Could happily stay here again!

🇲🇾Chun Hong Keong

Révisé le 12/12/2021
Arrivé le 26/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
Positifs     
  • From Airport transfer to Quarantine Hotel is superbly organized with clear covid guidelines.
Négatifs
  • None.

Keep up the great work and stay safe.

🇸🇬Lim

Révisé le 12/12/2021
Arrivé le 06/12/2031
4.8 Deluxe city view
Positifs     
  • Response to email enguiry.
  • Arrival greeting and transfer.smooth
  • Check in..warm, informative, fast
  • Room and amenities.. They thought of everything
  • Meals provided :hot and delivious
  • PCR test and result.. Punctual and efficient
  • Checkout.. Smooth
  • Fantastic location
Négatifs
  • None

This is a great choice for a ASQ stay. Room is large with a fantastic view. Service from enquiry to departure is superb. The location is very convenient, with local food places and a Robinsons just located on ground floor. The ferry service to Asiatique, Icon Siam is just a few minutes walk as is the Saphan taksin BTS. Will stay again, ASQ or not!

🇫🇮Keiju Vikkula

Révisé le 11/12/2021
Arrivé le 10/12/2021
2.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Positifs     
  • + covid-19 test was high quality and easy
  • + You can order food from grab-application and reception will take care off it and carry it for your room.
  • + Room has a big fridge
Négatifs
  • Balcony was bad. No two chairs, no table as an picture looks like. Only one chair and bad voice with aircondition device. Why you but pictures which do not show reality?
  • Food. It was bad. Just rice and rice again. I get tofu curry - there was only three pieces of tofu and too much rice.
  • They don't tell you, when test results are ready. We have to be 23 hours in our room and then we asked about it. Why you don't tell answers asap?
  • They will tell you results in next day. It's always same - even then, if you are coming to room 9 am. In many places you'll get results after few hours!!!

I could not recommend this place. We change hotel when we get results after asking it. Hope no one do this mistake as we do.

🇵🇹Antonio Dias

Révisé le 09/12/2021
Arrivé le 16/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
Positifs     
  • Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.

Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.

🇮🇹Martin Visocnik

Révisé le 09/12/2021
Arrivé le 20/11/2021
3.4 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Positifs     
  • Nice view
Négatifs
  • AirCon very old and loud.
  • Windows would not close properly.
  • Deco dated
  • Outdoor balcony dirty

I would not stay again here. Also the PRC test result arrived the next morning. May frineds that stayed at other facilities got the test already 5-6 hours after taking it and therefore could go out.

🇬🇧Mark Crowley

Révisé le 07/12/2021
Arrivé le 19/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe city view
Positifs     
  • Staff absolutely brilliant
Négatifs
  • Poor wifi

Staff superb, even stayed another night. Wifi very poor Food edible, for a quarantine hotel Fairly central for Bangkok

🇩🇪Catina Roselius

Révisé le 03/12/2021
Arrivé le 14/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
Positifs     
  • Well organized Airport Shuttle
  • Friendly staff
  • Clean room
  • Good variety of food

Everything was perfectly organized! We felt that we were in good hands and safe. We Can recommend this Hotel!

🇳🇱Hendrik Andries Kanon

Révisé le 01/12/2021
Arrivé le 13/11/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Positifs     
  • Everything was perfectly organized
Négatifs
  • No response to sending negative antigen test to e-mail from hotel

I can recommend Centre Point to all travellers. Very good service!!

Adresse / Carte

1522/2 Soi 50, Charoenkrung Rd., Bangrak, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

