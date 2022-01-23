Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 88 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Piyavate Hospital
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Chambre de luxe 32m²
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Chambre communicante
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
L'Anya Nana @ Sukhumvit - Bangkok se trouve à 15 minutes à pied de la station de BTS Nana.
Les chambres climatisées de l'hôtel présentent une décoration moderne. Chaque chambre est bien équipée avec une télévision et un mini-réfrigérateur. La salle de bains privative est pourvue d'une douche avec eau chaude.
Le C-Shop & Restaurant sert une sélection de plats thaïlandais et internationaux. Des services d'étage sont également fournis.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- FOR AQ Package (Only ) Total of 2 COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
- 24 heures d'infirmière en service
- Personnel médical certifié sur place pour tous les besoins liés à la santé en quarantaine (service de télémédecine)
- Surveillance quotidienne de la santé
- Transport en ambulance à l'hôpital (service 24 heures sur 24 sur demande)
- Transfert aller simple entre l'aéroport BKK ou DMK et l'hôtel
- Repas en pension complète comprenant le petit-déjeuner, le déjeuner et le dîner
- Eau potable, cafetière et théière gratuites
- Zone dédiée aux tests de dépistage périodiques
- 20% de réduction sur les éléments supplémentaires du menu à la carte du service d'étage
- 10% de réduction sur tout le service de blanchisserie
But
4.3/5
Très bien
Basé sur 14 Commentaires
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- On time at the airport
- Efficient testing process
- Good follow up on test results
- Excellent assistance with mobility
Very helpful because I need mobility assistance. Helped with uploading day 5 test results even though I had already checked out
4.8 Deluxe Room
Ok !!! Within expected. After a week, I made a query to the Hotel related to the Self-Test and they answered my questions quickly
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
- We had to ask for our fest results even though they had been sent to the hotel earlier.
The whole system from the airport to the hotel was very well organised, no hassles from the time we arrived.
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Friendly staff and good coordination with the hospital on doing the covid test
- Not happy as no one inform me about the result until I ask the next day, apparently result came out the same day
Value for money compare to other hotels in bangkok, clean and comfortable room, food is nice too, coordination with transport and test is really great, drive thru test then only send you back to hotel
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
- Friendly staff
- Amazing food
- Perfect procedures
Thank you so much to the staff of Anya Nana hotel for the most incredible start to our venture in this beautiful country Thailand!!
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positifs
- Complained one meal was cold,replaced within 30 minutes.
- Staff very helpful
- Good internet speed.
- Allowed to buy from 7 eleven.
- Plenty of tea, coffee and drinking water.
Good size room, bed very good.Good internet speed.
Due to a non covid illness the staff arrainged for the nurse to call who contacted a Doctor.Medication was delivered to my room which solved the problem.Very fast responce from all.
I did complain about a meal being cold,the meal was replaced within 30 minutes.
All in all a very good stay given the currant situation.
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff was kind and helpful.
- Nurse staff were gentile with swabs.
- Was fairly clean except for floors.
- Food was horrible in my opinion.
- Showers were not maintained well and leaked on bathroom floor.
- "Work" area was way too small. Just a tiny desk and wood chair.
For a budged place it was fairly clean and comfortable.
The staff were VERY polite. While we had several complaints they were happy to accommodate and did so in a timely manner.
That was one of the reasons we chose this place over others.
After the first 3-4days both the toilets (family joined rooms) started gurgling and we had to move rooms. When we got to the new room the shower in my room did not work. They offered to have someone look but after switching rooms we were uncomfortable having a staff in the room while we were there. Once we switched rooms the internet was horrible. They sent up a SIM card router but I had to reset it constantly to keep connected. They sent up a tech to fix the main internet and it worked well after that. Again the staff stepped up to resolve issues promptly.
For me the food was not even decent. I previously worked in a school in Thailand that had better cafeteria food. The only meals I was able to finish were the ones with allot of curry.
The beds and bathrooms were clean but the floors were dusty and there was no broom to clean up after ourselves. Lots of hair etc. on the floor before we left.
Once again I would like to thank the staff and nurse staff for their good service and for accommodating our complaints. =]
2.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Front office staff are nice and helpful.
- Big room
- They will arrange if you want to buy from 7/11 with 20% surcharge.
- They will go and exchange money for free during quarantine
- No amenities in prior.
- Charged for ear cotton buds.
- Room not properly clean (dusty floor)
- Mean kitchen stuffs.
This hotel have amenities problem. No slipper, no toothbrush, no toothpaste, no handtowel, no hairdryer, no ear cotton buds, no quarantine facility (detergent, iron, etc). We needed to ask one by one, and they charged 20 Baht for ear cotton buds.
Kitchen stuffs are so mean. They changed the menu as their will and not informed. Sometimes, some items were missing. Most importantly, they spoke with no manner.
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Food
- Aq security
- Swab tests
- WhatsApp support
The hotel was nice. The room was cleaned and the staff really supportive and available for my needs. The down side was only the slow wifi connection
4.3 Deluxe Room
Besoin d'un micro-ondes dans la chambre, parfois des clients n'ont pas faim pour le moment mais ont besoin de plats chauds pour manger plus tard.
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
- Pas de nouveaux draps au lit
Tout le temps, deux semaines mais le service a rendu le temps plus facile, merci ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Bonne cuisine thaïlandaise
- J'ai trouvé de bons films anglais
- Le Wi-Fi est excellent 99% du temps
- Parfois, les invités font trop de bruit
- Ne vous embêtez pas avec le petit-déjeuner anglais
C’est bien et le personnel fait de son mieux pour vous aider
Bonnes douches et beaucoup de nourriture
J'ai pu obtenir du lait frais tous les jours pour mon café et si vous aimez le café, je vous recommande d'en apporter avec vous
Dans l'ensemble, ce fut une bonne expérience aussi bien que d'être enfermé dans une pièce n'importe où. Merci au personnel 👍😁
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Endroit très propre et confortable pour rester.
- Windows ne peut pas s'ouvrir, a besoin d'un peu d'air frais.
Besoin de plus de choix de repas, en particulier d'aliments halal. Très impressionné par les services du personnel de l'hôtel, très serviables.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Le personnel amical et le service est bon
- Je ne peux pas sortir de la pièce mais je comprends.
Le personnel est très gentil et serviable. Je leur demande d'acheter un adaptateur de charge pour moi, ils peuvent me le fournir à un prix raisonnable sans surcharger. Le personnel de l'hôtel est très sympathique et le service est agréable. Tout va bien. Je vous recommande vivement de donner ici comme choix si vous recherchez un hôtel pas cher pour ASQ.
Images du menu alimentaire
Hôtels Test & Go proximité