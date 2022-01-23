Staff was kind and helpful.

Nurse staff were gentile with swabs.

Was fairly clean except for floors.

Food was horrible in my opinion.

Showers were not maintained well and leaked on bathroom floor.

"Work" area was way too small. Just a tiny desk and wood chair.

For a budged place it was fairly clean and comfortable. The staff were VERY polite. While we had several complaints they were happy to accommodate and did so in a timely manner. That was one of the reasons we chose this place over others.

After the first 3-4days both the toilets (family joined rooms) started gurgling and we had to move rooms. When we got to the new room the shower in my room did not work. They offered to have someone look but after switching rooms we were uncomfortable having a staff in the room while we were there. Once we switched rooms the internet was horrible. They sent up a SIM card router but I had to reset it constantly to keep connected. They sent up a tech to fix the main internet and it worked well after that. Again the staff stepped up to resolve issues promptly.

For me the food was not even decent. I previously worked in a school in Thailand that had better cafeteria food. The only meals I was able to finish were the ones with allot of curry.

The beds and bathrooms were clean but the floors were dusty and there was no broom to clean up after ourselves. Lots of hair etc. on the floor before we left.

Once again I would like to thank the staff and nurse staff for their good service and for accommodating our complaints. =]