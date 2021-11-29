PHUKET TEST & GO

DORMIR AVEC MOI HOTEL Design Hotel @ Patong - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.4
note avec
5446 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong - Image 0
SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong - Image 1
SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong - Image 2
SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong - Image 3
SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong - Image 4
SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong - Image 5
+36 Photos
3 COMMENTAIRES
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 166 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Bangkok Hospital Siriroj

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Sleep with Me Hotel Design L'hôtel à Patong comprend 258 chambres et suites donnant sur les gratte-ciel de la baie de Patong. L'hôtel est bien situé au cœur de Patong, à proximité du centre commercial Jungceylon, de la rue piétonne de Bangla Road et à seulement trois minutes à pied de la plage. L'hôtel est connu pour ses installations modernes, son service personnalisé et ses normes internationales de confort. Les chambres sont conçues en tenant compte des divers besoins des voyageurs du monde d’aujourd’hui. Qu'il s'agisse d'affaires, de loisirs, de familles, de groupes ou de couples, les clients trouveront que tous les détails et équipements conviennent à tout le monde.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Transfert aéroport aller-retour 1 fois depuis et vers l'aéroport international de Phuket jusqu'à l'hôtel (maximum: 5 personnes par fourgonnette)
  • Chaque chambre chambre privée entièrement équipée avec balcon
  • Repas: pension complète comprenant le petit-déjeuner, le déjeuner et le dîner (à partir du menu sélectionné / livré en chambre)
  • Nettoyage des chambres tous les 3 jours
  • Internet haut débit gratuit
  • Service infirmier 24 heures
  • Contrôle de la température deux fois par jour et surveillance de la santé sous la supervision d'une infirmière
  • 2 fois (test PCR) Test de dépistage du COVID-19 effectué dans la propriété les jours 5 et 13 par un médecin de l'hôpital de Bangkok Siriroj
  • Rapport de certificat sur le statut de chaque patient sous observation (Certification médicale)
  • Certificat de certificat sans COVID-19 le jour 13 avant la libération du patient (Certification Fit to Fly)
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
But
4.6/5
Excellent
Basé sur 3 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
2
Très bien
1
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de DORMIR AVEC MOI HOTEL Design Hotel @ Patong , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR DORMIR AVEC MOI HOTEL Design Hotel @ Patong
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇸🇩MUSSAB

Révisé le 29/11/2021
Arrivé le 21/11/2021
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi
Positifs
  • Location for this hotel is really good and quiet. Not far from anywhere just 5 minutes walking for anywhere you want to go

I strongly advise to take this hotel and next visit for me on April for sure will be here again and thank for all amazing stuff working on this hotel

🇳🇴Per E Johansen

Révisé le 20/09/2021
Arrivé le 05/09/2021
4.7 Suite Room
Positifs
  • Great people
Négatifs
  • Bad tv channels

Nice empoyees, cheap good food. Very nice and polite staff, all the way from the cleaners to the frontdesk.

🇸🇪Dieter Tonn

Révisé le 22/08/2021
Arrivé le 14/08/2021
4.3 Superior Room
Positifs
  • Friendly staff
  • Nice with the rooftop bar
Négatifs
  • Breakfast same same

The overall impression of the hotel is very positive.It is priceworthy and i can recommend it for travellers WHO want a decent hotel to a fair price

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Le Gig Hotel
8.5
note avec
685 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Le Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa
8.1
note avec
1909 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Andakira Resort & Spa
7.8
note avec
359 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Burasari Phuket
8.5
note avec
5755 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Senses Resort and Pool Villas
8.3
note avec
192 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Bauman Residence
7.7
note avec
836 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ramada By Wyndham Phuket Deevana
8.6
note avec
291 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Ibis Phuket Patong
7.5
note avec
770 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU