Sleep with Me Hotel Design L'hôtel à Patong comprend 258 chambres et suites donnant sur les gratte-ciel de la baie de Patong. L'hôtel est bien situé au cœur de Patong, à proximité du centre commercial Jungceylon, de la rue piétonne de Bangla Road et à seulement trois minutes à pied de la plage. L'hôtel est connu pour ses installations modernes, son service personnalisé et ses normes internationales de confort. Les chambres sont conçues en tenant compte des divers besoins des voyageurs du monde d’aujourd’hui. Qu'il s'agisse d'affaires, de loisirs, de familles, de groupes ou de couples, les clients trouveront que tous les détails et équipements conviennent à tout le monde.
- Transfert aéroport aller-retour 1 fois depuis et vers l'aéroport international de Phuket jusqu'à l'hôtel (maximum: 5 personnes par fourgonnette)
- Chaque chambre chambre privée entièrement équipée avec balcon
- Repas: pension complète comprenant le petit-déjeuner, le déjeuner et le dîner (à partir du menu sélectionné / livré en chambre)
- Nettoyage des chambres tous les 3 jours
- Internet haut débit gratuit
- Service infirmier 24 heures
- Contrôle de la température deux fois par jour et surveillance de la santé sous la supervision d'une infirmière
- 2 fois (test PCR) Test de dépistage du COVID-19 effectué dans la propriété les jours 5 et 13 par un médecin de l'hôpital de Bangkok Siriroj
- Rapport de certificat sur le statut de chaque patient sous observation (Certification médicale)
- Certificat de certificat sans COVID-19 le jour 13 avant la libération du patient (Certification Fit to Fly)
Deluxe Jacuzzi
Positifs
- Location for this hotel is really good and quiet. Not far from anywhere just 5 minutes walking for anywhere you want to go
I strongly advise to take this hotel and next visit for me on April for sure will be here again and thank for all amazing stuff working on this hotel
Suite Room
PositifsNégatifs
Nice empoyees, cheap good food. Very nice and polite staff, all the way from the cleaners to the frontdesk.
Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Friendly staff
- Nice with the rooftop bar
The overall impression of the hotel is very positive.It is priceworthy and i can recommend it for travellers WHO want a decent hotel to a fair price
