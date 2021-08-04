PHUKET TEST & GO

Banyan Tree Phuket - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.8
note avec
319 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 32 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Bangkok Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Banyan Tree Phuket de manière prioritaire, et Banyan Tree Phuket percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conçu pour tous ceux qui recherchent des expériences exceptionnelles, DoublePool Villas by Banyan Tree Phuket vous offre un environnement intime et serein avec un luxe d'espace. Situé dans un jardin tropical avec deux piscines pour se prélasser, préparez-vous à profiter de l'hospitalité sur mesure de votre propre hôte Villa pour compléter votre expérience de villa 5 étoiles à Phuket.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Votre expérience comprend:
  • Luxury Accommodation
  • Private Airport Pick-Up by Hotel Van
  • Your Selection of In-Villa Gourmet Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
  • 24 hours Virtual Villa Host
  • In-Villa Dining Menu Available
  • 20% Discount on Food & Beverage
  • Hôpital de Bangkok - Services de Phuket
  • COVID-19 tests during stay
  • Doctor Visits
  • Daily Health Monitoring by On Site Nurse
  • Temperature Check Twice per Day
  • COVID-19 Free Certificate
But
5.0/5
Excellent
Basé sur 1 revoir
Notation
Excellent
1
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Banyan Tree Phuket , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Banyan Tree Phuket
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇮🇱Miriam Cohen

Révisé le 04/08/2021
Arrivé le 23/07/2021
5.0 Two Bedroom Double Pool Villa
Positifs     
  • C'est célestement beau ici. La nourriture et la piscine sont incroyables, tout était au-delà de toutes les attentes! Merci à toute l'équipe ! Spécifiquement à Miku et Jini nos super hôtes
Négatifs
  • Rien. Tout parfait

Vous ne serez pas désolé de passer du temps de qualité avec votre famille ici, c'est très cher mais ça vaut vraiment le coup

Hotel Offer Brochure

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

33/27 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Amphur Talang, Phuket, 83110 Bang Tao Beach, Thailand

