Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Banyan Tree Phuket de manière prioritaire, et Banyan Tree Phuket percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conçu pour tous ceux qui recherchent des expériences exceptionnelles, DoublePool Villas by Banyan Tree Phuket vous offre un environnement intime et serein avec un luxe d'espace. Situé dans un jardin tropical avec deux piscines pour se prélasser, préparez-vous à profiter de l'hospitalité sur mesure de votre propre hôte Villa pour compléter votre expérience de villa 5 étoiles à Phuket.

Commodités / caractéristiques Votre expérience comprend:

Luxury Accommodation

Private Airport Pick-Up by Hotel Van

Your Selection of In-Villa Gourmet Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

24 hours Virtual Villa Host

In-Villa Dining Menu Available

20% Discount on Food & Beverage

Hôpital de Bangkok - Services de Phuket

COVID-19 tests during stay

Doctor Visits

Daily Health Monitoring by On Site Nurse

Temperature Check Twice per Day

COVID-19 Free Certificate

🇮🇱 Miriam Cohen Arrivé le 23/07/2021 5.0 Two Bedroom Double Pool Villa Positifs C'est célestement beau ici. La nourriture et la piscine sont incroyables, tout était au-delà de toutes les attentes! Merci à toute l'équipe ! Spécifiquement à Miku et Jini nos super hôtes Négatifs Rien. Tout parfait Vous ne serez pas désolé de passer du temps de qualité avec votre famille ici, c'est très cher mais ça vaut vraiment le coup

