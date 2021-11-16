Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 88 Chambres
Le Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa est situé dans un environnement naturel et se trouve à seulement 2 kilomètres de Chaweng et de Lamai Beach. Grâce à son emplacement idéal, l'établissement offre un accès facile aux destinations incontournables de la ville.
Les installations du complexe comprennent la location de voitures/vélos, une piscine, des services d'excursions et un centre d'affaires entièrement équipé. Vous pourrez déguster une cuisine thaïlandaise, japonaise et internationale dans l'un des restaurants en bord de mer tout en profitant d'une brise fraîche l'après-midi ou en regardant un coucher de soleil spectaculaire. Pour vraiment vous détendre, n'hésitez pas à vous faire masser au Spa Salarom pour apaiser vos tensions et apaiser votre esprit.
Tous les chalets et chambres sont conçus dans un style thaïlandais en utilisant des matériaux naturels et entourés de verdure tropicale. Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa est un lieu de séjour idéal pour les voyageurs en quête de charme, de confort et de commodité à Chaweng Noi.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- RT-PCR (3 fois) proposé par l'hôpital de Koh Samui
- Transfert de l'aéroport au Baan Hin Sai Resort (1 fois)
- Boissons et collations de bienvenue une fois à l'arrivée dans la chambre
- 3 repas/jour pendant 7 jours, petit-déjeuner quotidien le jour 8 et 10 % de réduction sur la nourriture et les boissons au restaurant
- 4 bouteilles d'eau potable par jour
- Café et thé dans la chambre
- Micro-ondes dans la chambre
- Commodités de bienvenue
- Internet WIFI dans les chambres et tous les espaces
- Télévision par câble/chaînes internationales, Netflix Disponible pour téléphone
4.5 Sea Front Standard
Positifs
- Very nice and helpful stuff
We really enjoyed the resort. the ambience was very nice - the people working with us were very helpful. a good start to our vacation
4.7 Standard
Positifs
Négatifs
- Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Great staff. Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing.
- I wish a gym had been available for the free days.
Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Allowed for a nice cross breeze thru the room. Great staff. They always had an answer for any questions. After the first Negative PCR test the grounds allowed you to have a nice walk thru great garden areas as well as the two swimming pools.
Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing. No problems with this part at all as all testing was done right on the hotel grounds.
4.2 Standard
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff were friendly.
- Food was good.
- Wifi was strong.
- Room was big enough.
- As a lone female traveller I felt safe.
- The resort is very hilly so may not be suitable for all guests, but a golf buggy service is provided.
I would recommend this resort to other people. Clearer information could help regarding using the pool and other facilities but if you ask the staff they can answer you straight away and they are always willing to help.
It is a set menu which you choose between thai or western meals. Nice place to relax when you first arrive in Thailand.
4.8 Standard
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff great , rooms nice and comfortable,it was a really nice place to spend quarantine
Everything from the start was made so easy by the wonderful staff. Had great food, with a beautiful view from the restaurant, the was nice and comfortable and had everything I needed. Would stay again even out of quarantine
4.8 Sea Front Standard
Positifs
Négatifs
- Nice people and the manager
We are happy to recommend this place for the first week of stay! Was nice and cheaper as different options of quarantine
4.8 Standard
Positifs
Négatifs
- Good Wi-Fi
- Very good staff, everyone very kind and helpful
- Amazing environment, it looks like you're in the jungle
- Electricity issues due to road rearrangement I think, so they had to put the generator which is very noisy for the rooms on the top of the site
- But it's just temporary so
I have been received very kindly by the staff, they are always taking care of your needs it was very nice.
The place is crazy, it's like you're into the jungle
The wifi works good, you have wifi relay almost everywhere
Staff very arranging, great view I loved it
4.8 Standard
Positifs
Négatifs
- for me all is positives....
7 days in this hotel , 7 days good...a staff+++ 2 swimming pool a good wifi....L hotel est calme , dans la verdure et au bord de la mer , plusieurs piscines de disponible , un personnel agréable et un manager vraiment sympatique..la cuisine est principalement thai mais ca va , tres honnetement c est aussi bon que dans les restautants , le matin un petit dejeuné au choix , du simple café aux fruits en passant par des assiettes completes ....conclusion : hotel agréable avec des libertés appréciables , un tres tres bon rapport qualité prix avec un personnel tres tres sympatique et a votre ecoute...a ne pas hesiter.
4.8 Standard
Positifs
- Friendly Staff, Very very good food
I like this hotel very much. It was a great experience. I like the foodand the friendly employers. It has a good See view and is a beautiful spot in Koh Samui.
5.0 Standard
Positifs
Very good hôtel in the countryside with the sea, pleasant staff , good food thai, possible européen food, sévère swimmingpool, wifi 100%, recommandée ++ for quarantine...un hôtel agréable que vous regretterez pas d avoir choisi pour votre quarantaine, nous étions inquiet avant de venir, nous avons passé une quarantaine agréable.Merci au manager très professionnel et très agréable.
2.8 Standard
Positifs
Négatifs
- staff friendly , food in restaurant
- The food on the first day was extremely bad , The room are very old fashioned, the chairs in the room not comfortable, the noise reduction through the walls not good (you can hear all about your neighbor)
The most terrible us that you have to book and pay (not refundable) the Hotel in advance, even you don't know if you will get a COE. This is will all respect very unfair and if I where a tourist I would not com under these conditions
3.5 Standard
Positifs
Négatifs
- Good cvid standards and very thorough
Everything is OK but from the moment you arrive your just waiting to escape to the next hotel. Staff are brilliant but the whole site needs updating and there is no beach
