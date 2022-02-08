BANGKOK TEST & GO

Zensation The Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
Bewertung mit
43 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Bangkok, Zensation The Residence features a garden, terrace and shared lounge. This 4-star hotel offers free WiFi. The property is situated a 20-minute walk from Patpong and 2.1 km from Snake Farm-Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute. Guest rooms in the hotel are fitted with a flat-screen TV. Rooms are complete with a private bathroom equipped with free toiletries, while selected rooms also boast a seating area. All guest rooms will provide guests with a microwave. At Zensation The Residence guests are welcome to take advantage of a spa pool. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi Airport, 24 km from the accommodation.

Adresse / Karte

211 Soi.Sathorn 11, Sathorn Roa, Sathorn Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

