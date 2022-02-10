BANGKOK TEST & GO

Yaks House Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
Bewertung mit
334 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 10, 2022
Yaks House Hostel - Image 0
Yaks House Hostel - Image 1
Yaks House Hostel - Image 2
Yaks House Hostel - Image 3
Yaks House Hostel - Image 4
Yaks House Hostel - Image 5
+20 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the shopping, sightseeing, restaurants district of Bangkok, YAKS hostel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 21 km away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by YAKS hostel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's billiards, garden, games room are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, YAKS hostel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Yaks House Hostel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Yaks House Hostel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

26/11-13 Arun Amarin Road Bangkok Noi Bangkok 10700, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
Bewertung mit
1324 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
Bewertung mit
1352 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
Bewertung mit
3583 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
Bewertung mit
609 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
Bewertung mit
2062 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
2458 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
1763 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
2605 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU