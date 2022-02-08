Yaang Come Village Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Yaang Come Village Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)Take a good wander and unveil the wonder of Chiang Mai with a stay at Yaang Come Village Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). If you prefer an easy access to general goods and shopping, you'd love to stay at Yaang Come Village Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) and take advantage of being just 470 m from Chiang Mai Night Bazaar.All offerings provided by Yaang Come Village Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) help to ensure a pleasant stay for all travelers. Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge.Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the hotel's tours. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Yaang Come Village Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.A range of amenities is offered in guestrooms at Yaang Come Village Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that selected rooms includes linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Rooms at Yaang Come Village Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) are available with design features like a balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find daily newspaper, television, in-room video streaming and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant tea and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEvery day at Yaang Come Village Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a delicious complimentary breakfast. Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar.A day in will be as fun as a day out with ranges of recreational activities offered at Yaang Come Village Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the massage and spa. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the hotel's pool. Family time on relaxed evenings is easy with the hotel's library.Reasons to stay hereCompared to the city's accommodation options, this hotel scored higher than 93% of them for food and dining.Guests who stayed at this hotel have scored it higher than 92% of accommodations in the city.According to guests who stayed here, this hotel's room comfort is rated higher than 95% of other accommodations in Chiang Mai.