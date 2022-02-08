PATTAYA TEST & GO

Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.6
Bewertung mit
626 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+21 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Pattaya, Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Takara Massage, Chanya Medical Clinic Jomtien, Smile Massage. The facilities and services provided by Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, express check-in/check-out. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms to please the most discerning guest. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

439/8 Moo 12, Thuppraya Rd. T.Nongprue A.Banglamung, Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Venue Residence
8.2
Bewertung mit
153 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
Bewertung mit
261 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
Bewertung mit
463 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
Bewertung mit
856 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
Bewertung mit
314 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU