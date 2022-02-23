PHUKET TEST & GO

Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
Bewertung mit
165 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 23, 2022
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 0
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 1
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 2
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 3
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 4
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 5
+41 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the restaurants, beaches, romance area of Phuket city, Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The excitement of the city center is only 15 km away. For those of you who want to venture out, Oasis Spa Phuket Kamala, BS Collection, Boss Tailor are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, postal service are just a few of the facilities that set Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa apart from other hotels in the city. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's hot tub, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, diving are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa hits the spot in many ways.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

37/11 Moo 2, Kamala Beach, A. Kathu, Phuket, Thailand, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partnerhotels

Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Kamala Beach Residence
8
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Pe La Resort Phuket
8.5
Bewertung mit
86 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Im Kamala Hotel
8.9
Bewertung mit
130 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Die Palmen Kamala
8.5
Bewertung mit
239 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sunwing Kamala Beach
8.5
Bewertung mit
562 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket
8.2
Bewertung mit
323 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kamala Beach Resort. Ein Sunprime-Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
955 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Cape Siena Gourmet Hotel & Villen
8.4
Bewertung mit
3640 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU