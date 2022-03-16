Villa San Pee Seua (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Villa San Pee Seua (SHA Extra Plus)Never miss a single attraction in Chiang Mai when staying at Villa San Pee Seua (SHA Extra Plus). Getting around in Chiang Mai is easy when staying at this resort, strategically placed right in the heart of the city.At Villa San Pee Seua (SHA Extra Plus), guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Keep up with all your communications easily with the resort's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the resort's airport transfer services. Taxi, car hire and shuttle services provided by the resort make exploring Chiang Mai even more convenient.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the resort. Front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the resort's ticket service and tours. Packing light is possible at Villa San Pee Seua (SHA Extra Plus) thanks to the resort's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by resort.All rooms at Villa San Pee Seua (SHA Extra Plus) are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the resort are equipped with air conditioning. Selected rooms at Villa San Pee Seua (SHA Extra Plus) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include in-room video streaming and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doA variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the resort, for whenever you get hungry. For the ultimate convenience, you can even have groceries delivered to your room at Villa San Pee Seua (SHA Extra Plus), with their exclusive service. Do you prefer to cook your own meals? Then you'll love the in-house BBQ facilities and shared kitchen.Apart from amenities and services, Villa San Pee Seua (SHA Extra Plus) goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage and spa. Spend some time relaxing at the resort's pool. Check out the resort's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation.Cool off on hot days by joining water-world activities like fishing. If you like water sports, you'll appreciate the convenience of canoes provided by Villa San Pee Seua (SHA Extra Plus). Engage in some easy evening fun with other guests with the resort's dart board, yoga room and hiking trails.Around the propertyDon't miss out on all that Chiang Mai has to offer during your stay at Villa San Pee Seua (SHA Extra Plus). Never forget your time in Chiang Mai with a special gift or trinket from Chiang Mai Night Bazaar just 5.3 km away. Acquire some cultural knowledge with a day at Art in Paradise, Chiang Mai 3D Art Museum located 6.3 km away, where you can see famous works by local artists.Reasons to stay hereFind some of the city's best deals here with rooms 89% cheaper than other options.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 93% of the city's other accommodations.Guests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 94% of accommodations in the city.