SAMUI TEST & GO

Villa Belle - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Villa Belle - Image 0
Villa Belle - Image 1
Villa Belle - Image 2
Villa Belle - Image 3
Villa Belle - Image 4
Villa Belle - Image 5
+6 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Choengmon, Villa Belle is the perfect place to experience Samui and its surroundings. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 3.0 Km away, and it normally takes about 10 minutes to reach the airport. Also within easy reach are Samui Football Golf Club, Jungle Minigolf, Wat Nuan Naram. Villa Belle offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, massage, garden. Villa Belle is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Samui.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Villa Belle , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Villa Belle
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

51/59 Moo5, Bophut, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partnerhotels

Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
Bewertung mit
23 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Poolvilla
8
Bewertung mit
464 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
Bewertung mit
3 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Samujana-Villen
9.3
Bewertung mit
3 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Melia Koh Samui
9.3
Bewertung mit
90 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort
8.4
Bewertung mit
438 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kap Fahn Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
17 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Tongsai Bay Hotel
8.9
Bewertung mit
646 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui
9
Bewertung mit
69 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2
Bewertung mit
1106 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU