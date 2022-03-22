CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Viangngam Lanna Villa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
Bewertung mit
77 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-positioned in Huay Kaew, Viangngam Lanna Villa is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. Set 2 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Viangngam Lanna Villa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, laundromat are just a few of the facilities that set Viangngam Lanna Villa apart from other hotels in the city. Step into one of 28 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, slippers, towels, umbrella which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, massage, solarium, pool (kids). Viangngam Lanna Villa is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

Adresse / Karte

ถนน บ้านแพะ, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

