Viangluang Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Situated in Old City, Viangluang Resort is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Viangluang Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The hotel features 40 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, solarium are designed for escape and relaxation. Viangluang Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.