Uniland Golf & Resort - Nakhon Pathom Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Pathom
7.1
Bewertung mit
18 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Nestled in a lush green landscaped area in Nakon Pathom, Uniland Golf & Resort features an international standard golf course with 36 holes for golfers to tee off to their hearts’ desire. Play a round of golf amidst the trees and lakes while savoring the peaceful atmosphere of the countryside. The clubhouse offers accommodation with a full range of facilities to serve your needs whether you’re a casual golfer or on a business trip. There is a conference room, fitness center, karaoke, and spa. The guestrooms reflect class and style and come with all the amenities you need. For a casual holiday experience, Uniland Golf & Resort makes a perfect solution.

9/4 Moo 3, Wang Yen, Nakorn Pathom, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, 73000

