BANGKOK TEST & GO

Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
Bewertung mit
1077 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 8, 2022
Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+11 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel provides contemporary accommodation for the business and leisure traveler who is looking for a central location and first class service. Situated in buzzing Silom, the hotel lies in close proximity to nightlife, restaurants, and shops. Silom is also a short walk from Bangkok’s business district. The nearby Sala Daeng skytrain station will take guests through the city in the least amount of time. Each of the luxurious 75 rooms is adorned in a modern style featuring elegant furnishings and framed art on the walls. Some highlights of Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel include a fully equipped business center, relaxed dining at the in-house café, and a shuttle service to transport guests around the local area. Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel is the perfect venue for guests who look for a distinctive atmosphere, comfortable accommodation, and an amazing selection of onsite facilities.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

222 Silom Road, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Partnerhotels

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
3757 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
2226 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
18 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
Bewertung mit
19 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
6947 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
Bewertung mit
4241 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
Bewertung mit
694 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
1763 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
Bewertung mit
778 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU