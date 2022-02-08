BANGKOK TEST & GO

Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
Bewertung mit
1629 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 0
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 1
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 2
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 3
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 4
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 5
+35 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2016, Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 is reflected in every guestroom. mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), smoking policy – non-smoking available, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Travelodge Sukhumvit 11
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

30/9-10 Sukhumvit Soi 11 Khlong Toey Nue, Watthana, Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
Bewertung mit
830 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
3449 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
Bewertung mit
815 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
1762 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
2454 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
Bewertung mit
4289 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU