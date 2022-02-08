BANGKOK TEST & GO

Theorie Hotel Sukhumvit 107 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
Bewertung mit
713 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Theorie Hotel Sukhumvit 107 (SHA Plus+)When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Theorie Hotel Sukhumvit 107 (SHA Plus+) your home away from home. A stay at Theorie Hotel Sukhumvit 107 (SHA Plus+) ensures an easy access to the lively city and all of its wonders. With its ideal location just 5.6 km from Train Night Market, Theorie Hotel Sukhumvit 107 (SHA Plus+) gives you easy and fast options for shopping, food, or basic needs without too much travel time.Theorie Hotel Sukhumvit 107 (SHA Plus+) provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Bangkok can be assisted with the shuttle services available here.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, a charming and cozy on-site fireplace will keep you warm on cold days and nights. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Theorie Hotel Sukhumvit 107 (SHA Plus+).In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Theorie Hotel Sukhumvit 107 (SHA Plus+) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Theorie Hotel Sukhumvit 107 (SHA Plus+), where breakfast can be provided in house. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at Theorie Hotel Sukhumvit 107 (SHA Plus+). The many offerings at Theorie Hotel Sukhumvit 107 (SHA Plus+) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews score this hotel higher than 88% of accommodations in the city on value for money.This hotel's facilities score higher than 88% of accommodations in the city.Travelers keen on cleanliness will enjoy staying here, where cleanliness scores higher than 85% of other options in the city.

Adresse / Karte

4277, Sukhumvit 107 Rd., Samrong Nua, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10270

