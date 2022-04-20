BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Victory Executive Residences Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
Bewertung mit
1977 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 20, 2022
Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

Situated in Siam, The Victory Executive Residences Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. With its location just 01 Km from the city center and 25.2 Km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to King Power Duty Free Complex, King Power Complex, Century Plaza give to this hotel a special charm. The facilities and services provided by The Victory Executive Residences Bangkok ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, convenience store, daily housekeeping. The Victory Executive Residences Bangkok is home to 195 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, towels. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, table tennis are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the The Victory Executive Residences Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adresse / Karte

37 Soi Sri Ayuthaya 12, Sri Ayuthaya Road, Rajthevee, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

