BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
1422 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 14, 2022
The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+35 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) is located in the Airport Suvarnabhumi area of Bangkok. Set from the excitement of the city, this 5-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, infirmary, laundromat. The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) is home to 114 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, linens, mirror. The property's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) hits the spot in many ways.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

Lat krabang, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
3757 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
316 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
Bewertung mit
211 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
Bewertung mit
187 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
Bewertung mit
441 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
1250 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
Bewertung mit
130 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU