The Niran Grand Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.6
Bewertung mit
474 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 1, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Niran Grand HotelNever miss a single attraction in Bangkok when staying at The Niran Grand Hotel. Getting around in Bangkok is easy when staying at this hotel, strategically placed right in the heart of the city. Lots to get done? Waste no time when you're just 8.8 km from Terminal 21. The Niran Grand Hotel lets you take quick trips for travel supplies, souvenirs, or locally made giftsAt The Niran Grand Hotel, guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Taxi and car hire services provided by the hotel make exploring Bangkok even more convenient. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel.Front desk service is provided at the hotel including luggage storage. Packing light is possible at The Niran Grand Hotel thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel.All rooms at The Niran Grand Hotel are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with air conditioning. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include cable TV. In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water and instant coffee at your disposal.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at The Niran Grand Hotel begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's karaoke rooms and bar.Apart from amenities and services, The Niran Grand Hotel goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage, steam room, spa and sauna. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool. Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation.Engage in some easy evening fun with other guests with the hotel's yoga room. Get social at the hotel's shared lounge and TV area, where you can meet other guests.Around the propertyDon't miss out on all that Bangkok has to offer during your stay at The Niran Grand Hotel. Experience some local entertainment with the unique offerings of Soi Cowboy only 8.6 km away.Reasons to stay hereFind some of the city's best deals here with rooms 90% cheaper than other options.

Adresse / Karte

81/1 Sukhumvit 103 Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10260

