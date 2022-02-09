PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

The Moken Eco Village - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
The Moken Eco Village - Image 0
The Moken Eco Village - Image 1
The Moken Eco Village - Image 2
The Moken Eco Village - Image 3
The Moken Eco Village - Image 4
The Moken Eco Village - Image 5
+15 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The Moken Eco Village , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The Moken Eco Village
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

Koh Phra Thong (Long Tail Boat Transfer charge 1,500 THB/way), Koh Phra Thong, Phang Nga, Thailand, 82150

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Pullman Khao Lak Resort
8.9
Bewertung mit
43 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak
9.4
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Der Sarojin
9.1
Bewertung mit
229 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kantary Beach Villen & Suiten - Khao Lak
8.6
Bewertung mit
448 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas
9.2
Bewertung mit
377 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Haven Khao Lak Resort - Nur für Erwachsene
8.8
Bewertung mit
678 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ayara Villas Hotel
8.2
Bewertung mit
737 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Casa de la Flora
9.1
Bewertung mit
372 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU