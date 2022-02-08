KRABI TEST & GO

The Elements Krabi Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.1
Bewertung mit
290 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
With a name inspired by the four elements of nature, The Elements Krabi Resort tries to incorporate the same in the design. The resort is located on Klong Muang Beach, a recent upscale destination in this resort town. Guests can spend their days island hopping, diving, trying a variety of water sports, or simply lounging by the pool with a drink. All the rooms at the resort are spacious and each includes a separate bath tub and shower as well as complimentary internet access and LCD TVs. Golfers will be about three kilometers from the golf course, and those looking to keep fit will find a fitness center and outdoor pool on-site. A stay here also includes bicycle rentals, a family room, salon, and spa. The Elements Krabi Resort is an excellent choice if you are looking for a holiday away from the city and the crowds.

Adresse / Karte

189 Moo 3, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

