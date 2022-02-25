TRAT TEST & GO

The Dewa Koh Chang - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.7
Bewertung mit
2728 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 25, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

The Dewa Koh Chang is a concept resort illustrating modern-rustic tropical architecture, with choices of 40 deluxe rooms and 19 private beach villas. Guests here are spoilt with a 600sqm black pool and spectacular sea views taken in from their private balcony. All accommodations are spacious and comfortably designed. To proceed with your booking at The Dewa Koh Chang, simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form.

Adresse / Karte

24/1/1 Moo 4, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

