PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

The Cha Am Methavalai - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.3
Bewertung mit
1057 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
The Cha Am Methavalai - Image 0
The Cha Am Methavalai - Image 1
The Cha Am Methavalai - Image 2
The Cha Am Methavalai - Image 3
The Cha Am Methavalai - Image 4
The Cha Am Methavalai - Image 5
+45 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated at the Cha-Am beachfront, The Cha Am Methavalai offers peace and tranquility to the guests. With a variety of room types to accommodate different needs, all of the rooms are equipped with a balcony that overlooks Cha-Am beach and all necessities, such as a television, Wi-Fi, mini-fridge, toiletries, and etc. To ensure a complete and relaxing stay, many facilities that are available for the guests at the hotel, such as 2 outdoor swimming pools, gym, lobby, lounge area, luggage storage, parking, and security guards to ensure safety. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at The Cha Am Methavalai.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The Cha Am Methavalai , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The Cha Am Methavalai
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

220 Ruamchitr Road, Cha Am, Phetchaburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

Beliebte Filter

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU