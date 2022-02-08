KRABI TEST & GO

The Capuchin Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5
Bewertung mit
587 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
The Capuchin Hotel - Image 0
The Capuchin Hotel - Image 1
The Capuchin Hotel - Image 2
The Capuchin Hotel - Image 3
The Capuchin Hotel - Image 4
The Capuchin Hotel - Image 5
+17 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the sightseeing, restaurants, beaches area of Krabi city, The Capuchin Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The hotel lies 17 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Capuchin Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. The ambiance of The Capuchin Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Capuchin Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The Capuchin Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The Capuchin Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

204 Moo 3 ,Ao Nang Soi 8, T, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partnerhotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
3402 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Das kleine Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
900 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
Bewertung mit
1021 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Thailändisches Dorf Chada
7.9
Bewertung mit
691 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
Bewertung mit
755 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Feriendorf Phra Nang Inn
7.9
Bewertung mit
2864 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
Bewertung mit
634 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
3503 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Scene Villen mit Klippenblick
9.1
Bewertung mit
221 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU