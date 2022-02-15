PHUKET TEST & GO

The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
7.5
Bewertung mit
562 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 15, 2022
The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+40 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The C Samet Beach Resort, located in Ao Wongduan, Koh Samet, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The C Samet Beach Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Samet. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including canoe, private beach, massage, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, The C Samet Beach Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Koh Samet.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

22 Moo 4 Ao vongduen , Pae, Ao Wongduan, Koh Samet, Thailand, 21160

Beliebte Filter

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU