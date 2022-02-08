PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4
Bewertung mit
66 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 0
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 1
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 2
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 3
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 4
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 5
+24 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing, romance, beaches district of Khao Lak, X2 Khao Lak Anda Mani Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 51.3 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by X2 Khao Lak Anda Mani Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 9 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, massage, garden. X2 Khao Lak Anda Mani Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Khao Lak, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

Petchkasem Rd, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82210

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
105 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kalima Resort und Villen Khao Lak
9
Bewertung mit
577 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
114 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - nur für Erwachsene
8.8
Bewertung mit
312 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
Bewertung mit
621 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
Bewertung mit
1583 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Leaf on the Sands by Katathani Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
460 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
Bewertung mit
365 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU