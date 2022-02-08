PHUKET TEST & GO

The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
Bewertung mit
912 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+25 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Patong, The AIM Patong Hotel enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, nightlife, beaches hub of Phuket. The excitement of the city center is only 7.7 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Ban Zaan Fresh Market, Jungcelon Shopping Mall, Bangla Boxing Stadium give to this hotel a special charm. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Guests can choose from 72 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make The AIM Patong Hotel your home away from home.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

184/16, Phangmuang Sai Ko Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partnerhotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Best Western Patong Beach Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
1306 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Best Western Patong Beach
8
Bewertung mit
1343 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Lantern Resorts Patong
8.2
Bewertung mit
1706 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
Bewertung mit
689 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mein Freunde Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
342 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Be Baan Paradise Hotels
7.8
Bewertung mit
275 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
C&N Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
997 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Royal Paradise Hotel und Spa
7.8
Bewertung mit
6807 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU