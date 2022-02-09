BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tarawish Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
Bewertung mit
1088 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2017, Tarawish Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. Set 1 kilometer from the excitement of the city, this 3-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. Factory Coffee - Bangkok is only 0.3 kilometers away from the property. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Tarawish Hotel offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk. 99 rooms spread over 9 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink can be found in selected rooms. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Tarawish Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Adresse / Karte

45 Petchaburi 13 Petchaburi Road Phayathai, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

