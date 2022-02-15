Tamnanpar Resort - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Offering quality accommodations in the family fun, beaches, sightseeing district of Rayong, Tamnanpar Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Situated only 15 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Sopha Botanical Park, Rayong Boy Scout Camp, Wat Chang Chom Siri Rat Bumrung. At Tamnanpar Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas. The ambiance of Tamnanpar Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary tea, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including water park, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Tamnanpar Resort.