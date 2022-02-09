T Villas Huahin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, T Villas Huahin is ideally situated in Khao Tao, one of the city's most popular locales. Situated only 16 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At T Villas Huahin, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. T Villas Huahin is home to 16 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, private entrance. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. T Villas Huahin is a smart choice for travelers to Hua Hin / Cha-am, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.