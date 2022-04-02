SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.9
Bewertung mit
319 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Koh Phangan. The city center is merely 2 km away and the airport can be reached within 60 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. Step into one of 46 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, clothes rack, free welcome drink, in-room tablet which can be found in some rooms. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as boats, canoe, water park, watersports equipment rentals, wind surfing. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa.

Adresse / Karte

145/40 Moo 1, Thong Sala, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

