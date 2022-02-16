Sukkhamaspirom Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Sukkhamaspirom Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)Take a good wander and unveil the wonder of Nakhonratchasima with a stay at Sukkhamaspirom Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). Explore the genuine Nakhonratchasima that most travelers never see, with a stay at Sukkhamaspirom Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) -- located only 3.7 km from Thao Suranaree (Ya Mo) Monument.Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk service is provided at the hotel including concierge service.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning. Selected rooms at Sukkhamaspirom Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee and instant tea at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Sukkhamaspirom Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry.Hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Get social at the hotel's shared lounge and TV area, where you can meet other guests.Around the propertyDon't miss out on all that Nakhonratchasima has to offer during your stay at Sukkhamaspirom Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). Never forget your time in Nakhonratchasima with a special gift or trinket from The Mall Ratchasima just 5.3 km away. Acquire some cultural knowledge with a day at Khorat Fossil Museum located 18.6 km away, where you can see famous works by local artists.Reasons to stay herePast guests think it’s fantastic, rating it better than 89% of the city’s accommodation.Facilities at this hotel are rated higher than 90% of other accommodations in the city.Past guests love the cleanliness here, ranking it higher than 92% of the city's accommodation.