Somerset Ekamai Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
1432 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Sukhumvit, Somerset Ekamai Bangkok is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Only from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Somerset Ekamai Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, towels, closet. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, children's playground. Whatever your purpose of visit, Somerset Ekamai Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

Adresse / Karte

22/1 Ekamai Soi 2, Sukhumvit 63 Road, Phra Khanong Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

