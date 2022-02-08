Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

HUA HIN TEST & GO

Hua Hin
7.1
Bewertung mit
340 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Experience easy living in this recently restored property that blends traditional Thai styling with modern touches to offer guests comfortable accommodations in Hua Hin. The nine colonial-styled rooms that make up the Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung each have outdoor veranda dining areas where guests can soak up the atmosphere at this amazing property, and the staff is always on hand to help. For those who like to venture out a bit, the hotel is also in close proximity to the local beach, the Fisherman’s Village, and various stores and shops. Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung Hua Hin/Cha-am is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

122 Soi Moobaan Takiab,, Khao Takiab Beach Front, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

