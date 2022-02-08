CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sleep Guesthouse - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.4
Bewertung mit
929 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 0
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 1
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 2
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 3
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 4
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 5
+12 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than Sleep Guesthouse. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Sleep Guesthouse offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Sleep Guesthouse is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Sleep Guesthouse , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Sleep Guesthouse
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

26/1 Moon Muang Rd., Soi 7, T.Sripoom, A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU