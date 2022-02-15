BANGKOK TEST & GO

Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
Bewertung mit
1510 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 15, 2022
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 0
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 1
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 2
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 3
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 4
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 5
+29 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG is an epitome of elegant city living. Located on Saladaeng Soi 1, this 5-star property is far enough from the bustling restaurant area to ensure a quiet sleep, but close enough to walk home from dinner. The property provides a private van service to drop guests at the Saladaeng sky train station. The subway station and Lumpini Park are only 600 meters away. This 19-story building includes the renowned Seven Eden Spa, gym, outdoor swimming pool, playground area, business center, meeting rooms, karaoke rooms and the famous Liquid Bar and Café. For a thoroughly relaxing and wonderful stay, make the Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG your accommodation of choice.

Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
Adresse / Karte

27 Soi Saladaeng 1, Silom Rd., Bangrak, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

