Sinsamut Hotel Koh Samed - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Sinsamut Hotel Koh SamedWhatever your reason for visiting Koh Samet, Sinsamut Hotel Koh Samed is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. Take your time to enjoy the sun, surf and all that comes with it when staying at Sinsamut Hotel Koh Samed, just 130 m from Sai Kaew Beach.The superior services and facilities offered at Sinsamut Hotel Koh Samed will make for a memorable stay. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Parking is provided free of charge for guests by the hotel. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes.The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. You can also get small travel items and sundries at the convenience stores without having to leave the Sinsamut Hotel Koh Samed. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at Sinsamut Hotel Koh Samed. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Sinsamut Hotel Koh Samed offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator and bottled water are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doThroughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun. Vending machines are on 24 hours a day, so you can grab a snack at any time of day or night.Sinsamut Hotel Koh Samed promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. While you're there, be sure to take some time to explore the easily accessible beach. Stay wet and wild with fun family water activities like fishing, snorkeling and diving. You won't need to go far to experience fun water sports, with the convenience of canoes provided.Reasons to stay hereSpend less here on rooms than you would at 86% of other accommodations in the city.