Signature Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Signature PattayaTake a good wander and unveil the wonder of Pattaya with a stay at Signature Pattaya. Experience the joy of multiple options for activities at this convenient location! Signature Pattaya is a perfect starting point for numerous sightseeing and tourist choices, with a location just 3.9 km from the Pattaya Dolphin World.At Signature Pattaya, guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Taxi and car hire services provided by the hotel make exploring Pattaya even more convenient.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the hotel's tours. Packing light is possible at Signature Pattaya thanks to the hotel's laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.All rooms at Signature Pattaya are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with air conditioning. In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Signature Pattaya (SHA Plus+) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.Apart from amenities and services, Signature Pattaya (SHA Plus+) goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage, hot tub and spa. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool. Sip your favorite cocktail outdoors at the hotel's poolside bar.Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation. Get social at the hotel's shared lounge and TV area, where you can meet other guests. Grab some last-minute needs or local souvenirs for yourself or those back home without having to go anywhere at the souvenir shops available right on-site.Around the propertyDon't miss out on all that Pattaya has to offer during your stay at Signature Pattaya. Never forget your time in Pattaya with a special gift or trinket from Tukcom Pattaya just 970 m away.Reasons to stay hereFind some of the city's best deals here with rooms 87% cheaper than other options.Facilities at this hotel are rated higher than 86% of other accommodations in the city.Staff and service here are considered high quality by past guests whose ratings put it above 86% of the city's options.