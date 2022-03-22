Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

On the outskirts of Thailand's second largest city, this luxurious, all-villa property is surrounded by hills and rice paddies. Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA is close to the Maetaman Elephant Camp, which offers half day tour packages for guests. Spend a day exploring the historic old city with its numerous temples and handicraft shops, experience the daily living in local villages, and also hike the revered Doi Suthep. Back at the resort, you are sure to appreciate the spacious villas providing ample space as well as privacy for a truly memorable holiday in Chiang Mai. Incredible views can be taken in while dining at the La Trompe Cuisine Restaurant. Free Wi-Fi available in all rooms allows guests to share their moments cooking dinner with the provided BBQ facilities, chilling at the poolside bar, or going on one of the tours which can be arranged at the resort. Set far from the city, Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA makes it possible to rejuvenate before you head back home.

