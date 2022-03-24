BANGKOK TEST & GO

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
2554 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 24, 2022
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+33 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This luxurious property is ideally located for shoppers, being directly behind the popular Siam Paragon shopping mall. Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok offers comfortable accommodation right in the heart of the vibrant city. Providing a selection of 401 well-appointed guestrooms, each features a spacious balcony and Wi-Fi Internet access. For a rejuvenating experience, the spa offers a variety of treatments and massages for all guests to take advantage of. Not only is it a choice appealing to leisure travelers, but business travelers as well, with meeting rooms nicely presented and well-equipped. As for dining, on-site restaurants present European and contemporary Thai cuisine. Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok ensures a convenient stay due to its location and high quality services.

Adresse / Karte

991/9 Rama 1 Road, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

