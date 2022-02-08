Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

This trendy property is located in the heart of cosmopolitan Bangkok. It is close to transportation, shopping, and entertainment venues. Popular attractions, such as MBK, Siam Paragon, Central World, and Siam Square are all within walking distance from the property. Also within close proximity are Jim Thompson Museum and the city's historic Rattanakosin Island. In addition to the luring food delights nearby are the hotel's contemporary styled dining options that cater to your hunger all day long. In one of the most populous cities in the world, Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Bangkok provides serenity and gets you ready for the rest of your vacation.

Adresse / Karte

865 Rama 1 Road, Opposite National Stadium, Wang Mai, Patumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand

