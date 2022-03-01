BANGKOK TEST & GO

Shama Yen akat Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
Aktualisiert am March 1, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Shama Yen akat BangkokTake a good wander and unveil the wonder of Bangkok with a stay at Shama Yen akat Bangkok. Experience the joy of multiple options for activities at this convenient location! Shama Yen akat Bangkok is a perfect starting point for numerous sightseeing and tourist choices, with a location just 1.6 km from the Snake Farm (Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute).At Shama Yen akat Bangkok, guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Shuttle services provided by Shama Yen akat Bangkok makes it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Bangkok. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel.Packing light is possible at Shama Yen akat Bangkok thanks to the hotel's laundromat keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.All rooms at Shama Yen akat Bangkok are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with air conditioning. Selected rooms at Shama Yen akat Bangkok include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television.In selected rooms, you can find bottled water and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEnjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry.Apart from amenities and services, Shama Yen akat Bangkok goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation.

Adresse / Karte

Yen Akat Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

