See Through Boutique Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Just 30 minutes from Koh Samui by ferry, this resort is located on Haad Yao Beach. From the main ferry terminal, See Through Boutique Resort is just a 15-minute drive away. Guests can relax on the private beach or grab a meal at the restaurant while enjoying the scenic setting. The nearest coral reefs are less than 100 meters from the resort and make for an excellent excursion. Take a night dive or go night fishing to make your trip a more memorable one. And if you are on the island during the Full Moon, be sure to not miss out on the party that has made the island popular - the monthly Full Moon party. Guests staying at See Through Boutique Resort will find a pool, massage treatments, and a business center amongst a list of other excellent facilities.