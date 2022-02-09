PHUKET TEST & GO

See Through Boutique Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.5
Bewertung mit
449 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
See Through Boutique Resort - Image 0
See Through Boutique Resort - Image 1
See Through Boutique Resort - Image 2
See Through Boutique Resort - Image 3
See Through Boutique Resort - Image 4
See Through Boutique Resort - Image 5
+8 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Just 30 minutes from Koh Samui by ferry, this resort is located on Haad Yao Beach. From the main ferry terminal, See Through Boutique Resort is just a 15-minute drive away. Guests can relax on the private beach or grab a meal at the restaurant while enjoying the scenic setting. The nearest coral reefs are less than 100 meters from the resort and make for an excellent excursion. Take a night dive or go night fishing to make your trip a more memorable one. And if you are on the island during the Full Moon, be sure to not miss out on the party that has made the island popular - the monthly Full Moon party. Guests staying at See Through Boutique Resort will find a pool, massage treatments, and a business center amongst a list of other excellent facilities.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei See Through Boutique Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR See Through Boutique Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

85/6 Moo.8 Haadyao Bach, Haad Salad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
Bewertung mit
483 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan
9.2
Bewertung mit
103 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villen
9.2
Bewertung mit
333 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
Bewertung mit
1288 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Palita Lodge
8.8
Bewertung mit
553 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
190 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
241 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Fair House Villen und Spa Samui
8.3
Bewertung mit
606 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU