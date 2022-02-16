PHUKET TEST & GO

Samed Cliff Resort - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
6.9
Bewertung mit
439 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Samed Cliff Resort - Image 0
Samed Cliff Resort - Image 1
Samed Cliff Resort - Image 2
Samed Cliff Resort - Image 3
Samed Cliff Resort - Image 4
Samed Cliff Resort - Image 5
+34 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 1993, Samed Cliff Resort is a distinct addition to Koh Samet and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Noina Bay, Ao Kham, Ao Prao. The facilities and services provided by Samed Cliff Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, restaurant, tours, laundry service. Guests can choose from 35 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including private beach, outdoor pool, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Samed Cliff Resort.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Samed Cliff Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Samed Cliff Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

100 Moo 4 Phe, Muang, Ao Noi na, Koh Samet, Thailand, 21160

Beliebte Filter

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU