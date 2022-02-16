Saitharn Iyara Resort &Spa - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Saitharn Iyara Resort &Spa is located in the Lum Sum area of Sai Yok (Kanchanaburi). Only 45.0 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. Also within easy reach are Saiyok Elephant Park, Krasae Cave Dangerous Curve, Prasat Muang Sing Historical Park. Saitharn Iyara Resort &Spa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, restaurant, tours. Step into one of 40 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as non smoking rooms, air conditioning, mini bar, balcony/terrace, television which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, spa, massage, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Saitharn Iyara Resort &Spa the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Sai Yok (Kanchanaburi).