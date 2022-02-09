PHUKET TEST & GO

Sai Rougn Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
Bewertung mit
188 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Sai Rougn Residence - Image 0
Sai Rougn Residence - Image 1
Sai Rougn Residence - Image 2
Sai Rougn Residence - Image 3
Sai Rougn Residence - Image 4
Sai Rougn Residence - Image 5
+22 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2004, the Sai Rougn Residence guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. With its ideal location, the hotel is situated just a kilometer from Patong Beach. The nightlife activities at Bangla Road are only two kilometers from the hotel, and Jungceylon Shopping Center is a kilometer and a half away. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. A shuttle service around Patong Beach, facilities for the disabled, a restaurant, airport transfer services, and a bicycle rental service are just a few of the facilities that set Sai Rougn Residence apart from other hotels in the city. Guestrooms feature a hair dryer, satellite/cable TV, refrigerator, complimentary bottled water, and seating area as some of the facilities at your disposal. Wonderful recreational facilities include an on-site golf course, jacuzzi, garden, and games room to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Sai Rougn Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Sai Rougn Residence , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Sai Rougn Residence
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

17, Phetchakut RD, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partnerhotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Baan Yuree Resort & Spa
8.1
Bewertung mit
339 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Fischerhafen Urban Resort
8
Bewertung mit
536 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Green Harbour Hotel & Service Apartment
7.7
Bewertung mit
173 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Patong Bay Hill Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
410 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das ASHLEE Heights Patong Hotel & Suites
7.7
Bewertung mit
1541 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Calypso Patong Hotel
7.4
Bewertung mit
87 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ramaburin Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
715 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Breezotel
8.6
Bewertung mit
667 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU