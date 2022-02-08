CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
Bewertung mit
306 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri - Image 0
Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri - Image 1
Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri - Image 2
Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri - Image 3
Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri - Image 4
Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri - Image 5
+26 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of San Phe Suea, Le Siri Residence @ Ruamchok is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. Only 8 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Le Siri Residence @ Ruamchok also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Le Siri Residence @ Ruamchok is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, slippers, sofa, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Le Siri Residence @ Ruamchok hits the spot in many ways.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

88 M.8 Somphot Chiangmai 700 Rd. T.Sanphisua A.Maung, San Phe Suea, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU