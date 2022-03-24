BANGKOK TEST & GO

Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
Bewertung mit
1980 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Overlooking the magnificent river view, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers is located along the legendary Chao Phraya River. The hotel is located near Bangkok’s business district and within easy reach of many of the city’s entertainment and attractions. Designed for both business and leisure travelers, the hotel offers pleasant combination of warm Thai hospitality and world-class service in a modern setting. Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers offers 726 spacious guestrooms and suites with picturesque panoramic river views. Featuring the Sheraton Signature Bed, each hotel accommodation is reflected by warm, calming, and contemporary ambiance. Guests can enjoy exclusive access to Club Floors and the Sheraton Club Lounge, a complimentary shuttle boat access to the Bangkok skytrain, and the [email protected] experience. Family friendly leisure facilities include two swimming pools, a spa, a tennis court and a spacious garden area. The hotel's luxurious restaurants and bars serve a wide selection of exquisite Thai and international cuisine. The award-winning Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers is renowned as a refined 5-star Bangkok riverside hotel offering exceptional service and ensuring an unforgettable stay for all guests.

Adresse / Karte

2 Charoen Krung Road Soi 30 (Captain Bush Lane), Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

